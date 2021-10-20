The top industries for work-life balance

Droves of employees reported feeling burnout during the coronavirus pandemic, but some are finding some relief in the work-life balance that some industries have provided, according to a new report.

According to Glassdoor's "Burnout on the Rise" report, reviews mentioning mentioning "mental health" surged during the COVID-19 pandemic with comments specifically mentioning "burnout" jumping 143%.

However, industries ranging from tech to real estate are "reassuring job seekers that they can still find strong work-life balance," according to the report.

Of the top five companies providing the best work-life balance, tech has nabbed the top spot.

The industry was well equipped to handle the unprecedented crisis due to the fact that it has historically offered "flexible work-from-home policies, greater autonomy for workers and the ability to carry out most work on a portable laptop," according to Glassdoor.

The finance and real estate industries are also among the top five offering the best work-life balance.

Companies that scored well for work-life balance within the top industries began offering more innovative policies to better support employees during the global health crisis.

For example, employees at software company Box get unlimited paid time off. Meanwhile, South Carolina Federal Credit Union offers flexible schedules, and real estate brokerage eXp Realty gives its employees the ability to work from anywhere in the world, according to the report.

By contrast, the industries with the least work-life balance don't offer remote possibilities such as the retail or restaurant industry. According to the report, retail topped the list of the industries offering the worst work-life balance.

The best industries for work-life balance:

Tech Real estate Aerospace and defense Finance Insurance

The worst industries for work-life balance:

Retail Restaurants, bars, and food services Transportation and logistics Arts, entertainment and recreation Manufacturing

For its findings, Glassdoor compiled reviews from current and former U.S.-based employees from March 2020 to September 2021.