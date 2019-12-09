Adidas, Beyonce collection Ivy Park promos posted to Instagram: Take a look

The 38-year-old "Queen Bey” is stirring up excitement on social media after giving followers a sneak peek at her collaboration with Adidas, which is set to launch in January.

On Monday, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter uploaded scores of promotional posts on Instagram for her relaunch of Ivy Park, but the star was careful not to reveal too much.

The images, which can be seen by her 135 million followers, show a few pieces of Ivy Park-inspired jewelry. It was not immediately clear whether the pieces will be included in the Jan. 18. launch.

Each post was simply captioned: "IVY PARK January 18."

Other images were closeups of the star's fingernails which were painted with the same colors as the collection with the three-strip pattern synonymous with Adidas brand.

One close up image revealed a gold 'Ivy Park' lower grill.

In April, the "Lemonade" star announced her creative partnership with the sportswear manufacturer where she would develop footwear and apparel for the brand as well as re-launching her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The singer originally launched the athleisure clothing brand in partnership with Topshop in 2016. Two years later, the 38-year-old cut ties with Sir Philip Green, chairman of Arcadia Group, a retail company that includes Topshop. Beyonce’s company Parkwood Entertainment released a statement to Daily Mail that they are now the sole owners of Ivy Park.

"I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves." - Beyoncé

The collection offers both apparel and footwear and is designed around the color scheme of maroon, cream and "solar orange," according to Elle. It will include short sleeve hoodies, long sleeve soccer jerseys, and cargo sweatpants, the outlet reported.

"I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park," said Beyoncé in an interview with Elle. "The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves."

The new collaboration will focus on "empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators, and leaders."

“Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.” - Beyoncé

The sneak peek of the brand comes just after the singer revealed rumors circulating about her doing a Las Vegas residency were false. A representative confirmed to Variety that Beyonce would not be hitting the strip.

Rumors sparked after the website LoveBScott posted an exclusive story citing sources that she would be announcing the residency within the first 6 months of the new year.