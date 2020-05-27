Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Ben & Jerry's debuts new space-themed ice cream flavor

Boots on the Moooo'n flavor is inspired by Netflix comedy 'Space Force' starring Steve Carrell

By FOXBusiness
Ben & Jerry’s is launching a new space-themed ice cream flavor.

The new flavor called Boots on the Moooo’n is inspired by the upcoming Netflix comedy “Space Force” with Steve Carrell, which follows his character Mark R. Naird and his team of scientists tasked with getting American boots on the moon. The Netflix original series debuts Friday.

Ben & Jerry's debuts its new ice cream flavor Boots on the Moooo'n Friday in tandem with Netflix show "Space Force." 

Boots on the Moooo’n features milk chocolate ice cream with fudge and toffee clusters “orbiting a sugar cookie dough core,” according to the Ben & Jerry’s.

"While 'Space Force' works to get boots (back) on the moon, this cosmic concoction will launch your dreams into orbit," reads Ben & Jerry's description of the new flavor on its website.

The pints go on sale Friday in tandem with the show’s launch for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

