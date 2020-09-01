FOX Business enhances portfolio tracker, real-time market data

This week FOX Business is excited to roll out enhanced market data pages on its digital platform that will provide investors with even more tools to build wealth.

With the growing population of retail investors, more than ever, our users are hungry for real-time information, data, and tools to help them make their investing and trading decisions.

These improved data offerings, along with our news and network coverage of the most important business and market stories of the day, are all freely available.

Here’s a look at what’s new...

Track Your Portfolio:

Users will be able to track their favorite stocks through the new Portfolio Tracker tool available on both desktops and mobile phones with even more functionality. Create a stock watch list, monitor real-time price action, including the open and close along with additional company facts such as market value and trading ranges and volume.

Stock & Company Drill Down:

An updated quote page features new charts and a library of data, including key corporate information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, quarterly financial statements, analyst ratings and more.

Broad Market Data:

Our updated site features a market data page that gives users an in-depth look at the financial markets and asset classes. New features include real-time pricing for commodities, currencies, bonds, in addition to the existing U.S. equity markets, including stock futures.

Sector Insight:

Users will also have access to fresh features including sector performance, top advancers and decliners and most active stocks within the major averages. All providing key information for American industries and trends.

