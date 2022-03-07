Over 1,600 pounds of beef jerky products recalled over listeria concerns

Over 1,600 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

California-based Boyd Specialties issued the recall for dozens of its products after a "routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by FSIS.

FSIS posted a three-page list of more than 80 products, which were sold under various brand names, that have been included in the recall. All of them should be thrown away or returned, according to FSIS.

The recalled products, which include brands such as Humboldt Jerky Co., Smokehouse Jerky Co. and Classy Cow Beef Jerky Co., were produced on Feb. 23.

The products were then shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the recall notice.

To date, there have been no adverse reactions in connection to the recalled items, according to the recall notice. However, officials urge any concerned consumer to contact a health care provider.

Meanwhile, FSIS noted that listeria-contaminated food, when ingested, can cause listeriosis, which is "a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns."

"Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," the notice continued.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions which can be preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the federal agency.