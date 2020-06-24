Bed Bath & Beyond laying off hundreds in Florida, New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to lay off hundreds of workers in Florida and New Jersey at the end of August to buoy its bottom line.

Approximately, 148 employees in New Jersey will be let go effective Aug. 22, according to a WARN notice filed with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development in the state, where its headquarters are located. Meanwhile, in Florida, up to 229 employees will be laid off after the company closes its contact center operations site in the city of Ocoee on Aug. 22, according to a separate notice filed there.

Representatives for Bed Bath & Beyond didn't immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is restructuring its operations to improve efficiencies and better align its costs," the notice filed in Florida read.

The impacted employees in Florida aren't represented by a union or entitled to "transfer, reassignment or bumping," Senior Counsel for Bed, Bath and Beyond Michael Wilck cautioned.

The move comes just after the company, which owns and operates Christmas Tree Shops and Cost Plus World Market stores, unlocked the doors to half of its stores across North America, bringing back 11,000 of its furloughed associates.

To remain viable during the pandemic, the retailer also expanded its contactless curbside pickup services to approximately 1,350 stores altogether.

There are roughly 1,024 Bed Bath & Beyond stores alone in North America and Puerto Rico.

