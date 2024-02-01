Philadelphia woman charged after allegedly dropping pants in aisle of Frontier Airlines plane

A Philadelphia woman faces charges after she allegedly removed her pants in the aisle of a Frontier Airlines plane that was arriving from Orlando, Florida, to the City of Brotherly Love last November.

Dulce Huertas, 60, was arrested and charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault and indecent exposure, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Tuesday.

During a Nov. 20, 2023 flight, Huertas was served two alcoholic drinks, a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29 Philadelphia states.

The complaint says the plane was about to land at Philadelphia International Airport when a Frontier attendant saw Huertas stand up from her seat and say, "I have to pee."

Huertas allegedly began yelling and cursing at the attendant who told her she needed to stay seated, before sitting back down in her seat until the plane landed.

Huertas then allegedly started cursing at passengers around her before the flight attendant asked another attendant to call security to assist with gate arrival. The Frontier attendants then alerted the captain prior to the captain announcing all passengers to remain seated.

Once at the gate, but before any plane doors were opened, the complaint says Huertas pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane.

Huertas then allegedly approached the front bathroom on the plane, but was stopped by flight attendants who were disarming the main cabin door. The criminal complaint says Huertas said, "Sorry, everybody," before she pulled her pants and underwear down and squatted as if she was going to urinate in the aisle.

Huertas is accused of displaying her private parts while children were around. She did not urinate in the aisle, but instead pulled her underwear and pants back up before cursing at passengers and continuing to fight with flight attendants. She allegedly bumped one flight attendant with her belly and threatened to kill multiple passengers.

Frontier Airlines referred to law enforcement when asked for comment.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Federal Air Marshal Service, which is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration. The Philadelphia Police Department also has provided assistance, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Huertas faces a maximum sentence of 21 years and three months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $355,000 fine, according to a press release.