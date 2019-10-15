Billionaire Barry Diller: Facebook is no match for Match.com

Is Facebook the new place to go for online dating? Not according to IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive Barry Diller.

Diller told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo exclusively that if a company focuses on one thing, it will tend to do it better than others who are “dabbling."

“The truth is we have not yet seen competition from Facebook,” Diller said. “It's our business. For them, it's a little side business.”

In September, Facebook added dating features to its social media platform. The service lets people match with friends, friends or friends or people outside their network. The service can also match you with people attending the same event. People are matched only when both people mark a profile as a "secret crush."

Diller said he doesn't think dating is Facebook's main purpose.

"Competition can come from anyplace." - Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive

IAC, which owns Match.com and other dating sites, recently announced it's intent to spin off its interest in Match.

