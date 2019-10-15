Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Billionaire Barry Diller: Facebook is no match for Match.com

By FOXBusiness
close
Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia, speaks exclusively with FOX Business on Match.com. video

Barry Diller speaks on Match.com vs. Facebook

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia, speaks exclusively with FOX Business on Match.com.

Is Facebook the new place to go for online dating? Not according to IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive Barry Diller.

Continue Reading Below

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

FACEBOOK LAUNCHES US DATING SERVICE
BEWARE ONLINE DATING: AMERICANS LOST $143M IN ROMANCE SCAMS LAST YEAR
DATING HAS GOTTEN TOO EXPENSIVE FOR MILLENNIALS?

Diller told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo exclusively that if a company focuses on one thing, it will tend to do it better than others who are “dabbling."

“The truth is we have not yet seen competition from Facebook,” Diller said. “It's our business. For them, it's a little side business.”

In September, Facebook added dating features to its social media platform. The service lets people match with friends, friends or friends or people outside their network. The service can also match you with people attending the same event. People are matched only when both people mark a profile as a "secret crush."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Diller said he doesn't think dating is Facebook's main purpose.

"Competition can come from anyplace."

- Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive

IAC, which owns Match.com and other dating sites, recently announced it's intent to spin off its interest in Match.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
IACIAC/INTERACTIVECORP229.88+3.37+1.49%
MTCHMATCH GROUP INC.75.25+1.25+1.69%