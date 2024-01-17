Expand / Collapse search
Barilla reintroduces its Valentine's Day-themed pasta, offers $33K ring set to lucky customer

Barilla announced the reintroduction of Barilla Love and its new Pasta Promise Giveaway

Barilla is offering a heart-shaped ring set to a lucky customer this Valentine's Day. 

The Illinois-based branch of the Italian pasta company recently announced that it is bringing back Barilla Love, its heart-shaped pasta, by popular demand. To promote the pasta, the Pasta Promise Giveaway will begin later this month.

The company describes the jewelry set, which they call the Ring-a-toni, as "diamond and ruby-encrusted rings" that were hand-made by a jewelry designer.

"The Barilla Ring-a-toni is made up of two one-of-a-kind rings that interlock; one is hand painted in Barilla blue enamel that forms the shape of a heart when stacked together – the ultimate resemblance of the pasta shape," the pasta company said on Wednesday.

Barilla Love pasta

Barilla US said that it is bringing back Barilla Love, its heart-shaped-pasta, by popular demand. (Barilla US via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"The other is handset with a pave 14-carat gold 0.25 carat ruby band with a stunning lab-grown 3.51-carat white diamond bezel heart that sits in a center heart-shaped setting."

Barilla US marketing executive Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Ping said that the goal of the campaign was to "go bigger and bolder" after celebrating Valentine's Day in 2023.

Ring-a-Toni ring set

Barilla says the Ring-a-toni set includes diamond and ruby-encrusted rings. (Barilla US via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"We're thrilled to bring Barilla Love to select retail shelves nationwide, and celebrate the commonality that love, pasta, and beautiful jewelry come in all shapes and sizes," Ping explained.

Alison Chemla founder Alison Lou, who designed the ring set, said that she was "inspired" by the shape of the Barilla Love pasta.

Barilla pasta on supermarket shelves

Italian family-owned food company Barilla pasta products seen in a supermarket. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Like jewelry, pasta is an art form that takes love and time to create," Lou said. "As a lifelong pasta lover, I was inspired by the shape of the Barilla Love pasta – its smooth interior and ridged exterior."

"This shows up in small details within the rings – the heart-shaped diamond stone, the gold ridges that surround the center diamond, the Barilla blue enamel, the smooth stacking ring up against the paved rubies – and is what makes it one-of-a-kind."

Barilla pasta box

Close-up of logo on box of Barilla brand pasta, Lafayette, California, September 23, 2021. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Pasta Promise Giveaway opens on January 23 and ends on February 9. Fans can enter the contest on www.BarillaLove.com – no purchase is necessary.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.