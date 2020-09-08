Barbie releases second Dia de Muertos doll, announces new collection

There’s a new Barbie in town -- and a new collection.

Last week, Mattel announced it was beginning a new collection of dolls celebrating Dia de Muertos, which is Spanish for “Day of the Dead.” The company also revealed the second doll in the collection.

The new Dia de Muertos doll is wearing a light pink lace dress with a layer of embroidered floral and skeleton designs.

She is wearing a crown of skeleton hands holding roses and marigolds in her hair and her face is painted in a traditional calavera design, according to the announcement.

"My hope for these dolls is that they're able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration,” the doll’s designer Javier Meabe said in a statement. “The Dia de Muertos celebration is very important because it honors and pays respect to family and friends that are no longer with us. It is such a beautiful tradition and I love that Barbie is now honoring the Dia de Muertos holiday.”

Mattel created the new collection because the first Dia de Muertos doll, which was released last year, was such a huge hit.

According to the recent announcement, it was one of the most popular dolls in 2019 and after it sold out, Mattel decided to give the doll “an encore appearance in the online shop.”

Aside from being in the new collection, the signature doll is also part of Barbie’s Black Label collection, according to the post, and costs $75 on Target’s website -- though it was sold out as of Tuesday evening.

“I also know how important representation is in our community, and I wanted little girls to see themselves through this doll,” Meabe said. “Barbie has always been a doll that celebrates women and dreams and inspires girls. I am beyond grateful that Barbie is now celebrating traditions and cultures that mean so much to so many people."

Dia de Muertos is celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and is a time for families to celebrate their loved ones who have died.

“The Barbie Dia de Muertos series is designed to honor the traditions, symbols, and offerings often seen throughout this time,” the announcement said.

