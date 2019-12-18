Bacardi bottles traditional Coquito Christmas drink

Bacardi has released bottles of ready-made Coquito, a traditional Christmas drink in the Caribbean.

The homemade version of the drink is similar to eggnog, coconut-based and alcoholic.

Bacardi president Ned Duggan told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Wednesday that Bacardi wanted to pay tribute to its island roots.

"Here in the U.S., we have eggnog; in the Caribbean islands, they have Coquito," Duggan said. "Generations of people will pass down Coquito recipes from generation to generation. They're very proud of it."

Duggan said a part of Bacardi's pride is being Puerto Rican-made, which initiated the want to spread the Coquito holiday spirit across America.

Bacardi Coquito is made of Bacardi rum, coconut milk and spices like vanilla, clove and cinnamon. Duggan said this combination is how some people customize their own original recipes, too.

"There are Coquito competitions throughout Puerto Rico, throughout the islands," he said. "Like I said, people are fiercely proud."

Bacardi's bottled Coquito retails for $19.99 and is only available in six states.

