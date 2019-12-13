7-Eleven reviving Jarritos Mexican soda, this time as Big Gulp fountain drink exclusive

7-Eleven is making history, once again, with its newest soft drink addition – Mexican craft soda Jarritos.

Jarritos is best known for its Mexican heritage, fruity flavors and signature glass bottle, but 7-Eleven will be the first to sell the drink without the glass. The drink will debut in fan-favorite flavor mandarin.

After 7-Eleven's highly successful debut of a Jarritos Mandarin-flavored Slurpee last summer, social media frenzy and wild popularity provoked its revival.

In a recent press release, 7-Eleven senior product director for proprietary beverages Jacob Barnes said 7-Eleven is always looking to broaden its horizon of unique beverage options.

"We are always looking for new and interesting flavors for both Slurpee and fountain drinks, by monitoring flavor trend experts as well as social media buzz," said Barnes. "When Jarritos Mandarin was such a hit on the Slurpee machine, we immediately began working to bring it back as a Big Gulp fountain drink."

Jarritos soft drink is expected to make its debut in Big Gulp fountain machines in select, participating stores.

"Jarritos is not only the top-selling soft drink from Mexico, it's also a great-tasting and has broad appeal among all ages and demographics," Barnes said. "Once customers hear we have a Jarritos Big Gulp drink, I think they will visit our stores specifically to find it."

