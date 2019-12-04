Expand / Collapse search
Media & Advertising

‘Baby Shark’ creators plan Navajo version of popular video

By FOXBusiness
Creators are taking the next step in the growth plan for the “Baby Shark” video song.

The video is a hit with toddlers around the world and was even adopted as a rally song by the fans of the Washington Nationals during this year's World Series.

The next step is developing a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.

The project was launched after museum director Manuelito Wheeler reached out to SmartStudy in September about translating “Baby Shark” into Navajo.

The museum previously had lobbied for Navajo versions of the movies “Star Wars” and “Finding Nemo” that were eventually made.

Books, plush toys, and other merchandise inspired by the song became hot-ticket items for the holidays and the “Baby Shark” tour was soon hatched.

Baby Shark Cereal (Courtesy Sam's Club)

SmartStudy has translated the “Baby Shark” tune of the viral video in 19 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, German, Arabic, and Bahasa-Malay.

The company hopes its latest project will spark interest in the Navajo language among the tribe’s young generation, SmartStudy marketing manager Kevin Yoon said in an email.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S.

The original “ Baby Shark Dance ” video has garnered more than 4 billion views on YouTube.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.