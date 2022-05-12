Baby formula shortage: Physician's tips for parents in need

The nationwide baby formula shortage continues to worsen, leaving parents and caregivers scrambling. Meanwhile, doctors are worried about what a parent might resort to in order to feed their baby.

Dr. Victoria Regan, a pediatrician at the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, told FOX Business that she is concerned that "parents in desperate times are not going to want to bother their pediatrician and think, ‘well I'll just dilute the formula down,'" she said.

ABBOTT SAYS IT WILL BE AT LEAST TWO MONTHS BEFORE BABY FORMULA FROM SHUTTERED PLANT HITS SHELVES

Although parents may have good intentions, it "can lead to some bad outcomes," Regan added.

To help, Regan offered tips for parents who are on the hunt for the product, especially specialty formula, which is designed for a baby that has specific food allergies.

Right now, pediatricians are working directly with manufacturers to help get specialty formula for patients, Regan said. Once a patient expresses the need for specialty formula, the pediatrician will contact the manufacturer, who will then reach out to the patient.

Parents who need specialty formula should consult a pediatrician first. It will be faster than if a patient tries to contact the manufacturer directly, she said.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: WHITE HOUSE WORKING ‘24/7’ TO ADDRESS SUPPLY CRUNCH

To help increase the supply of specialty formula, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued a notice to physicians that Abbott is releasing limited quantities of its metabolic and Similac PM 60/40 nutrition formulas for patients "in urgent need" following a request by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products will be released on a case-by-case basis and a physician's signature is required. The products were on hold after Abbott recalled some powder formulas from its Sturgis, Michigan, facility, but "none of the lots being released were included in the recall," the AAP notice said.

The most important thing, Regan said, is to work with your pediatrician.

She also said it's important not to water down formula or purchase formula from an untrustworthy source such as a seller on eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Additionally, if a baby is only drinking a 6-ounce bottle at a time, then parents or caregivers shouldn't make an 8-ounce bottle. In many cases, parents will make an 8-ounce bottle because it is easier, but they are wasting the extra few ounces, she said.

Babies that are at least four months old need between 20 ounces and 32 ounces of formula a day, Regan said. If a baby is drinking more than 32 ounces, parents or caregivers should talk to a pediatrician about how to increase solids into their diet.