Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.25

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.