Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.25

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.

close
FOX Business’ Lydia Hu on what to expect from Labor Day travel.  video

Labor Day weekend travelers face high gas prices

FOX Business’ Lydia Hu on what to expect from Labor Day travel. 

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

close
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan weighs in on Hurricane Ida’s impact on oil prices.  video

Louisiana gas shortage after Hurricane Ida could last ‘several weeks’: GasBuddy analyst

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan weighs in on Hurricane Ida’s impact on oil prices. 

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.