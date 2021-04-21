The average Cadillac Escalade is selling for over $102,000, report says

Cadillac's biggest SUV is bringing in the big bucks.

An analysis by Kelley Blue Book found that the average transaction price (ATP) for the 2021 Escalade was $102,183 in the first quarter of the year.

That makes the Escalade the best-selling vehicle over $100,000, with 9,842 delivered in the period, during which the brand's sales were up 66 percent compared to 2020.

The all-new Escalade starts at $78,890, but heavily optioned versions can run over $110,000, suggesting most buyers are choosing the highest trims. It is currently being offered without any national incentive programs and iseecars.com reports that it is one of the quickest-selling vehicles, taking less than 16 days to sell compared to a new car average of 47.4 days.

General Motors has been prioritizing production of the Escalade and its other full-size SUVs during the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, and the Arlington, Texas, factory that builds it has been operating on a regular schedule to keep up with demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cadillac has not confirmed the Kelley Blue Book figures, but reported an overall ATP of $58,550, which the brand's Vice President, Rory Harvey, said is second in its segment only to Mercedes-Benz.