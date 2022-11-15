Auto emergency braking can cut crashes by over 40%, studies show

Two new studies conducted in the U.S. show that automatic emergency braking can slash the number of rear-end automobile crashes in half.

In addition, it can reduce pickup truck crashes by more than 40%.

Automatic emergency braking can bring vehicles to a stop if a crash is imminent, or slow them down to reduce the severity of the crash.

The research, conducted by a government-auto industry partnership and the insurance industry, used crash data to reach these conclusions.

The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety looked at data on auto equipment with 12 million police-reported crashes from 13 states that was collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The group found front-to-rear crashes were cut 49% when the striking vehicle had forward collision alert plus automatic braking, in comparison with vehicles that didn't have either system. Rear crashes with injuries were cut by 53%.

It also studied forward collision warning and vehicles with forward collision warning systems only reduced rear-end crashes by 16%, cutting rear crashes with injuries by 19%.

Automatic emergency braking worked well in all weather, roadway and lighting conditions.

In addition, in examining lane departure warning systems and lane-keeping systems, the study's authors found they reduced crashes from autos leaving the roadway by 8% and road-departure crashes that cause injuries by 7%.

In the second study, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety determined that automatic emergency braking reduces rear crash rates for pickups by 43% and rear-end injury crashes by 42%.

Yet pickups are less likely to have automatic braking than cars or SUVs despite posing more danger to other road users, the IIHS found.

Some automakers are working toward a commitment to make the braking standard on 95% of light-duty models during the current model year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.