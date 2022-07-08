Auto body shops face months-long waits for parts amid supply chain breakdown: ‘Very frustrating’

The supply chain crisis rages on — and it could be coming for your car next.

American auto body shops are experiencing much longer wait times for essential car parts.

Gary Derusha, manager of Bobby & Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, Minn., joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday to share his thoughts about the hold-ups.

AVERAGE CAR PAYMENT HITS RECORD $712/MONTH AS NEW, USED CAR PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB

"It’s very frustrating," he said.

Derusha revealed that one of the most difficult parts for mechanics to get their hands on are catalytic convertors, often stolen from vehicles.

The body shop manager said one customer was on a catalytic convertor wait list for three months.

USED CAR PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB AS GAS PRICES, SUPPLY CHAIN BACKLOGS DRIVE UP DEMAND

He mentioned that there have also been issues with some Chrysler [now called Stellantis] products such as oil filters — and there are "up to 60,000 national back orders."

Derusha explained that the "problem with the supply chain" happens most frequently when parts are required to come in from dealerships.

But there’s no tracking exactly where these shipments are being held up, Derusha said.

"They’re just stuck."

"You’ve got to be proactive and not sit back … You have to get on the phone and start calling around."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Derusha's experience, even after a part is tracked down, there's sometimes an added premium to get it shipped.

This happened in a recent case when his son, Dan, finally nailed down a part in Atlanta, Ga.

"But the customer was thrilled — the fact that we were able to find it and then be able to get his car back on the road," he said.

Derusha shared that even though he’s unsure of a solution to the problem, Bobby & Steve’s Auto World will continue sticking to their philosophy of "yes is the answer — what’s the question?"

"We just have to be patient and work together to get it figured out, to get your car back on the road," he said.

Derusha encouraged drivers to keep up with routine maintenance on their cars, such as oil changes, to prevent major breakdowns from occurring.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Your second-largest investment next to your home is your vehicle," he said.

"So we need to maintain them."