Australia fines air traveler nearly $2,000 for carrying undeclared McMuffins

An air traveler was recently fined nearly $2,000 by the Australian government for failing to declare two egg and beef sausage McMuffins in their luggage.

The unidentified traveler had arrived at Darwin Airport from Bali, according to Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

A detector dog named Zinta sniffed out the passenger’s backpack. After further inspection, officials found the McMuffins and a ham croissant that had been purchased at a McDonald’s in Bali.

The passenger was slapped with a $2,664 "infringement notice" — or around $1,874 in American dollars — for "failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and providing a false and misleading document."

Australia had recently implemented new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Indonesia had spread to Bali. The McMuffins were seized and tested before being destroyed.

"This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught," Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said in a statement. "Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way."

He added: "Biosecurity is no joke—it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy. Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures."