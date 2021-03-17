Audi halts development on new internal combustion engines

Audi will no longer develop new internal combustion engines, according to brand CEO Markus Duesmann.

Deusmann told German news outlet Automobilwoche that the automaker's efforts will be focused on electric powertrains, but that it will continue to evolve its existing internal combustion engines to meet increasingly strict emissions standards.

"The EU plans for an even stricter Euro 7 emissions standard are a huge technical challenge and at the same time have little benefit for the environment. That extremely restricts the combustion engine," said Duesmann.

Audi currently sells the all-electric e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs in the United States and will be adding the e-tron GT sedan this summer. It plans to have 20 all-electric models on sale globally by 2025.

Audi parent company VW Group this week laid out an ambitious plan to increase the production of electric cars and batteries in the coming years.