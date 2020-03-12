Coronavirus prompts AT&T to waive fees for those without unlimited data

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, AT&T will be waiving data overage fees for all at-home internet subscribers who don't already have unlimited access. Additionally, through Access from AT&T, it will continue to offer internet data to qualifying limited-income households for $10 a month.

Continue Reading Below

AT&T joins Comcast, which launched its Internet Essentials Program in 2011 and is working on the best practices to increase access and speeds to low-income families during the virus pandemic. Since 2011, Comcast has connected millions of individuals to the internet through this program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T INC. 31.94 -2.58 -7.47%

AT&T declined to comment further.

It was reported earlier this week an employee of an AT&T store in Nashville, Tennessee, had been exposed to the respiratory virus but said she had been denied testing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is not normal flu," the 42-year-old employee told a local news station. "I couldn't hardly breathe, I still can't. I have to take constant short breaths. I literally hurt in my bones. I have not eaten in five days because I don't want to get sick."

A number of AT&T store employees across the country have reported exposure or have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The company does not have in place a current compensation package for affected employees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS