ATM fees hit a record high in US — these are the cities where you'll pay the most

As average out-of-network ATM fees hit an all-time high, Americans pay the most in these metros

Heritage Foundation public finance economist E.J. Antoni analyzes current economic conditions and weighs the risk of recession on Making Money. video

US consumers are as strapped as they can be: E.J. Antoni

Heritage Foundation public finance economist E.J. Antoni analyzes current economic conditions and weighs the risk of recession on Making Money.

Getting cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) that is outside a consumer's network is more expensive than ever, and in some U.S. cities the average cost of accessing paper money is more than $5, according to fresh data.

A new study released by Bankrate this week found the national average combined fees for an out-of-network withdrawal has risen for the fourth consecutive year and hit a record high of $4.77.

Bankrate says average ATM fees in the U.S. are now at $4.77, the highest in the 26 years they have tracked the numbers. (iStock / iStock)

"If you make an out-of-network ATM withdrawal, expect to pay and pay more than ever before," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride told FOX Business in a statement. "Fees have increased again and you’ll typically pay two fees - one to the ATM owner and another to your own bank."

McBride suggests consumers confine their cash withdrawals to in-network ATMs or get cash back when using a debit card. He also recommends people find out if their bank participates in a nationwide ATM network that can be used free of charge.

According to the findings, these are the cities with the highest average ATM fees in the country:

1. Atlanta, Georgia - $5.33

Atlanta

Atlanta has the highest ATM fees in the U.S., according to Bankrate. (iStock / iStock)

2. San Diego, California – $5.22

3. Phoenix, Arizona – $5.22

Phoenix

In Phoenix, Arizona,

4. Detroit, Michigan – $5.18

5. Cleveland, Ohio – $5.10

Downtown Cleveland with River, Bridge, Trees, and Deep Blue Sky

Cleveland's average out-of-network ATM fees are now $5.10 (iStock / iStock)

Bankrate studied which cities have the lowest ATM fees, too. Boston, Massachusetts, came in with the least expensive average at $4.16, followed by Seattle ($4.34), and Philadelphia, ($4.42).