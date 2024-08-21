ATM fees hit a record high in US — these are the cities where you'll pay the most

Getting cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) that is outside a consumer's network is more expensive than ever, and in some U.S. cities the average cost of accessing paper money is more than $5, according to fresh data.

A new study released by Bankrate this week found the national average combined fees for an out-of-network withdrawal has risen for the fourth consecutive year and hit a record high of $4.77.

"If you make an out-of-network ATM withdrawal, expect to pay and pay more than ever before," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride told FOX Business in a statement. "Fees have increased again and you’ll typically pay two fees - one to the ATM owner and another to your own bank."

McBride suggests consumers confine their cash withdrawals to in-network ATMs or get cash back when using a debit card. He also recommends people find out if their bank participates in a nationwide ATM network that can be used free of charge.

According to the findings, these are the cities with the highest average ATM fees in the country:

1. Atlanta, Georgia - $5.33

2. San Diego, California – $5.22

3. Phoenix, Arizona – $5.22

4. Detroit, Michigan – $5.18

5. Cleveland, Ohio – $5.10

Bankrate studied which cities have the lowest ATM fees, too. Boston, Massachusetts, came in with the least expensive average at $4.16, followed by Seattle ($4.34), and Philadelphia, ($4.42).