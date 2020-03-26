WATCH: Atlanta cheers for coronavirus-fighting medics

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Atlanta residents have been persistent in their show of support for health care professionals for the past four nights as they try to tackle the novel coronavirus.

The city has dedicated one minute every night, starting at 8 p.m., to vocalize their encouragement for medical workers by cheering from their windows, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Atlanta artist and sculptor Dorri Buchholtz said she saw a notice about the minute-long cheer session on the neighborhood security app Nextdoor, telling the outlet, "Someone posted that we should all go out on our balconies at 8 to support those serving."

Residents cheer in hopes that the noise will reach health care workers from Emory Midtown Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital who are changing shifts at that time, FOX 35 reported.

"I live in the heart of it and went out, and we all started cheering," Buchholtz, who lives in Midtown, said, adding that people who didn't know what was going on at first "heard the noise and also came out, and it just kind of took a life of its own."

There have been 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia and 47 deaths.

