Aston Martin's are for more than James Bond

James Bond automaker Aston Martin is entering a new market with its first-ever SUV.

Aston's sports-car inspired DBX applies design input from women. The brand's female advisory board was brought in to aid the design of the car's dashboard and button layout, Aston Martin said. Their goal was to create "instant familiarity" for the driver.

Aston described the new SUV as a landmark moment in the company’s 106-year history.

“I can’t emphasise enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin,” Aston Martin Lagonda President & Group CEO, Dr. Andy Palmer said. “Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions.”

The iconic car manufacturer was founded in 1913 in a small London workshop by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, but was brought to notoriety by David Brown, who ran the company between 1947 and 1972. It was during this time that the 1963 DB5 was first driven by James Bond in the film Goldfinger.

The DBX will be powered by the same 4-liter V8 as the DB11, producing 542 horsepower. Built in St. Athan Wales, the car will travel from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 181mph, according to the company.

When designing rear seating, Aston consulted a group of children. The company provided them with an “ergonomic assessment model” to learn more about their experiences entering and exiting the vehicle, according to the company.

According to the manufacturer, prices will start at $189,900 in the United States.

