Uber discriminated against blind woman with dog, panel rules

AUGUSTA, Maine — A panel in Maine has ruled that Uber discriminated against a blind woman when a driver refused to give her a ride because she was traveling with her guide dog.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Human Rights Commission voted Monday that Uber discriminated against Patricia Sarchi because of her visual impairment.

The report says a manicurist ordered an Uber for Sarchi after an appointment in January 2017. The driver told Sarchi he could not give her a ride because she had her guide dog.

The ride-sharing company later charged Sarchi a $5 ride cancellation fee.

Uber argued it could not be held responsible because its drivers are independent contractors.

The company said Tuesday it can’t comment on pending litigation. It added that its guidelines prohibit discrimination against riders.