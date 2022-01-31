A look at the artists pulling music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s content

Joe Rogan's COVID-related content in his podcast exclusive to Spotify has caused a bit of a mess for the streamer.

In recent weeks, a handful of notable artists have pulled their music from the streaming juggernaut, blaming Spotify for spreading false information about coronavirus via the podcast.

The ordeal began when Neil Young pulled his catalog, which has prompted a few other well-recognized acts to do the same.

In response, Rogan promised to "do my best, in the future, to balance things out," while Spotify said they'd add content advisories to podcast episodes with information about COVID-19.

JOE ROGAN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER NEIL YOUNG'S SPOTIFY CONTROVERSY

The streamer previously said that they had removed over 20,000 podcasts discussing coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic due to their detailed content policies.

JOE ROGAN, SPOTIFY CONTROVERSY PROMPTS MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY TO EXPRESS 'CONCERNS'

As the saga continues to unfold, here's a look at the artists that have removed their music from Spotify in response to Rogan's content.

Neil Young

Spearheading the charge is the iconic folk singer-songwriter Neil Young.

The "Ohio" singer, 76, removed his music from the platform last week, writing in an online statement at the time: "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Young is known for hits like "Harvest Moon," "Heart of Gold," "Cinnamon Girl" and more. He's wracked up a total of 27 Grammy nominations, winning two.

NEIL YOUNG'S SPOTIFY BOYCOTT OVER JOE ROGAN CONTENT BACKED BY WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL

"Harvest Moon" his No. 1 on the famed Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1972 while the artist has seen 10 other songs spend time on the same chart.

According to Celebrity Net Worth (CNW) – which puts the Rocker's value at an estimated $200 million – he's estimated to have sold over 75 million records since beginning his career in the 1960s.

As of publication, Young still boasts well over six million monthly listeners on Spotify. He has released over 50 albums including live recordings, soundtracks and compilations.

Joni Mitchell

Known as one of America's greatest female singer-songwriters, Joni Mitchell followed her fellow folk star's lead and pulled her music from Spotify over COVID-19 information.

Mitchell, 78, is perhaps best known for the song "River," which comes from her iconic 1971 record "Blue," which also features the hits "A Case of You" and "California."

Furthermore, the songstress is celebrated for tunes like "Both Sides Now" and "Big Yellow Taxi."

SPOTIFY SAYS IT WILL ADD CONTENT ADVISORY TO PODCASTS THAT DISCUSS COVID

Mitchell has released 19 studio albums alone since kick-starting her career in the 1960s. She earned a total of 17 Grammy nominations, winning eight.

Mitchell's "Help Me" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974, marking her highest ranking on the chart. Eight others charted there as well, though below the top 10.

Stocks in this Article SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA $196.26 +23.28 (+13.46%)

She's also sold over 7 million records in America alone, and has an estimated net worth of $100 million, per CNW. She currently has 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Nils Lofgren

Rocker and instrumentalist Nils Lofgren was the third notable artist to pull their music from Spotify, following in the footsteps of Young, his Crazy Horse bandmate.

In addition to his work in Crazy Horse, Lofgren had a successful solo career, creating popular tunes like "You Lit a Fire" and the title track of his 1976 album "Cry Tough."

He is also known as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, having been brought in as a guitarist and vocalist to replace Stevie Van Zandt when he left to pursue a solo career.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

His solo music has over 220,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, while Crazy Horse has 1.6 million and The E Street Band has 51,000 (Springsteen has 13.4 million).

CNW estimates that Lofgren's net worth sits around $20 million.