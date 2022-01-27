Neil Young Radio returns exclusively to SiriusXM after Spotify controversy involving Joe Rogan

Neil Young's music already has a new home following his grumblings with Spotify .

Starting Thursday, January 27, the rock musician's entire catalog will be streamed on Neil Young Radio, a SiriusXM Limited Engagement Channel, the company announced.

The channel will have access to Young's complete catalog, including solo albums and his collaborations.

The channel was first launched in December as a limited-run channel, and it's now back on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks, channel 27, for a week beginning Thursday. It's also available for a month of streaming on the SXM app.

"The channel will include rarities and exclusives, every new song from his latest album ‘Barn,’ epic hits and fan favorites from his solo music, collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young, plus Neil sharing the insights behind writing and recording the music," a press release sent to FOX Business stated.

SiriusXM listeners will also hear special programs including concert broadcasts from Young’s vaults, celebrity DJs and a "Barn" track-by-track album special.

The company revealed that Young wanted to bring a variety to his listeners.

"I want to introduce you to some stuff that no one’s ever heard before," the musician said.

"When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again," said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming. "Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans."

The Neil Young Radio re-launch comes just one day after Spotify Technology confirmed it's removing the 76-year-old’s music , after the folk-rock star voiced objections to Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The "Heart of Gold" singer earlier this week wrote an open letter to his manager and label asking them to remove his music from the service.

He accused Rogan of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines through his Spotify show.

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," he wrote.

In response, a Spotify spokesperson said: "We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators."

The company has detailed content policies in place and has removed over 20,000 COVID-related podcast episodes since the start of the pandemic, the spokesperson added.

"We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," the spokesperson added.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Spotify reached a deal with Rogan in 2020 worth more than $100 million, people familiar with the matter said.