Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers to sell Los Angeles mansion for $800G less than original asking price: report

A house divided cannot stay with its estranged owners.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have reportedly found a buyer for the Los Angeles mansion they once shared, after slashing $800,000 off the asking price.

The former couple finally unloaded the English Tudor home in the affluent Hancock Park neighborhood after dropping the price by nearly a million bucks, the New York Post reported on Monday. The actor and his soon-to-be ex-wife first listed the seven-bedroom home for $5.8 million in September 2020, after announcing their separation after 10 years of marriage in July.

Hammer and Chambers, a television personality and bakery owner, cut the price to $5.3 million in October and finally marked it down to $5 million in December.

In January, Hammer found himself amid a social media firestorm after allegedly sharing graphic sex fantasies involving cannibalism with women. The 34-year-old “Call Me By Your Name” star has vehemently denied the allegations.

The soon-to-be exes bought the home just two years ago in January 2019; Variety reports they paid $4.7 million for the 6,275 square-foot spread. Enviable features include a double-height living room, wood-paneled library with fireplace, and an oversized master bath with a fireplace and sauna. There's also a pool, a spa and a waterfall in the backyard, according to the Post.

The home's listing page was not publicly available.

On Feb. 4, Chambers, 38, took to Instagram to address the disturbing allegations brought against her estranged husband.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she wrote, posting a simple photo of the beach. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know."

Chambers voiced support for "any victim of assault or abuse" and encouraged anyone that's been through such an ordeal to seek help to heal.

The BIRD Bakery owner said she would not be offering further comment at this time, and said her focus would remain on the couple’s two young children.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and Nate Day contributed to this report.