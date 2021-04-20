Tesla owners dub April 20 'Elon Musk Day'

April 20 has a whole new meaning for some Tesla owners: The day has been dubbed "Elon Musk Day."

Traditionally, the day marks a high holiday for marijuana smokers. But now, to some owners of Tesla vehicles, it's a day to celebrate the business magnate's accomplishments "while he's here with us."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In the days leading up to April 20, Tesla Owners Club of Austin, which represents Tesla owners in Austin, Texas, and surrounding areas, made it apparent that it would be dedicating the day to the man behind the electric car company.

On Monday, the club tweeted an "Elon Musk Day" reminder, telling its followers that they should thank Musk for something they like about one of his companies.

"Thank you Elon for making electric cars fast and sexy…" the club tweeted.

"We often wait too long to celebrate our heroes and monumental people in society," Tesla investor Anuarbek Imanbaev said, according to the Hill. "On #ElonMuskDay, the request is that we share ways that the products of Musk’s companies have changed our lives for the better or ways in which Elon himself has inspired us."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, the hashtag has been floating around to numerous accounts associated with the car brand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 711.89 -2.74 -0.38%

A separate Twitter account, Tesla Owners East Bay, had a countdown to April 20 and told its followers the day is "dedicated to celebrating the real life Iron Man."

"A man dedicated to saving Earth and preserving the light of consciousness. Celebrating him, not when he’s gone, but while he’s here with us," the account tweeted.

Representatives for the Tesla Owners Club of Austin did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.