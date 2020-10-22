Apple expanding 'Express' retail setups ahead of holiday shopping surge

Apple is adding more of its "Express" store formats across the United States and Europe as both regions continue to face an uptick in news coronavirus cases.

The tech behemoth expects to expand these curbside formats from 20 to 50 such shops within both markets by the end of the month, representatives from Apple confirmed to FOX Business.

In front of each store, Apple will place be a wall with sales counters protected by plexiglass where customers can pick up online orders placed online or speak with an Apple technician, according to Reuters. Behind the counters will be shelves filled with some accessories including phone cases or its Airpods.

The new layout comes amid an unconventional holiday season in which an increasing number of retailers are adjusting business strategies in order to curb crowds as much as possible.

Apple, in particular, may face an even greater influx of shoppers, particularly customers vying for the latest iPhone model.

Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people at Apple, told Reuters that it's a "swifter" and safer way for us to serve customers.

“It allows us to maintain all the appropriate social distancing and maintain all of our health protocols within our stores," O’Brien said.

Its latest lineup -- the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air -- will be available for purchase in-store, online or by phone starting Oct. 23.

