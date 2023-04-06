Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells parents 'kids are born digital,' need screen time limits

In an interview with GQ magazine, Cook said parents should limit their kids screen time and pointed to features on the iPhone that can help

close
FOX Business correspondent Susan Li shares her key takeaways from a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company reported its earnings on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Here's what Apple CEO Tim Cook had to say about his company's revenue decline

FOX Business correspondent Susan Li shares her key takeaways from a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company reported its earnings on 'The Evening Edit.'

Apple CEO Tim Cook encouraged parents to limit screen time for their kids, something that seems counterintuitive to selling iPhones but nevertheless he feels is important.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Cook warned parents that kids are "digital" now, and suggested that "hard rails" are needed to make sure children do not spend too much time in front of a phone screen

"Kids are born digital, they’re digital kids now. And it is, I think, really important to set some hard rails around it," Cook said after GQ Senior Staff Writer Zach Baron mentioned that his own young child is "obsessed" with his phone. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 164.75 +0.98 +0.60%

"We make technology to empower people to be able to do things they couldn’t do, to create things they couldn’t create, to learn things they couldn’t learn. And I mean, that’s really what drives us," the Apple chief continued. "We don’t want people using our phones too much. We’re not incentivized for that. We don’t want that. We provide tools so people don’t do that."

TIKTOK SETS DEFAULT SCREEN TIME LIMIT FOR TEENS

Apple CEO Tim Cook with MacBooks

Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 6, 2022 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cook's comments come as studies have shown that too much screen time could alter children's developing brains and increase their risk for mood disorders.

About one third of youths spend more than four hours per day looking at phone, computer or TV screens, a recent study published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions said. 

APPLE CEO TIM COOK EXPLAINS WHY HE MET WITH DONALD TRUMP, ELON MUSK

A 12-year-old boy looks at a smartphone screen

A 12-year-old boy looks at a smartphone screen on March 16, 2023 in Bath, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kids ages 9 to 10 who spend more time in front of screens exhibited higher levels of depression and anxiety by the time they turned 11 or 12, researchers found. 

Cook pointed out that Apple has developed tools for iPhone users to track their screen time. Parents can use the iPhone's Screen Time feature to generate activity reports, monitor how often their children pick up their device and which apps and websites they are using. 

APPLE WORKING TO REPAIR WEATHER APP OUTAGE

An iPhone prompting to enter the passcode

An iPhone prompting to enter the passcode is seen on Oct. 25, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We try to get people tools in order to help them put the phone down," Cook told GQ. "Because my philosophy is, if you’re looking at the phone more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, you’re doing the wrong thing. So we do things like Screen Time. I don’t know about you, but I pretty religiously look at my report."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While Cook says users ought to take periodic breaks from their phones, Apple is by no means slowing down smartphone sales. The company earned more than $205 billion in net sales for iPhones in 2022, which accounted for over 52% of total sales, according to Apple's fourth quarter financial report. 

It was a record-breaking year for the iPhone. 