Apple CEO Tim Cook, executives granted restraining order against 'aggressive' stalker

A California court has granted Apple a restraining order against a man who has allegedly repeatedly stalked Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives and even threatened them with a firearm, according to social media and reports.

Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma has allegedly trespassed on Cook’s Palo Alto, California, property, made threats, including those involving a firearm, and left threatening voicemails on another executives’ answering machine, according to a tweet posted by tech reporter Dave Gershgorn.

Gershgorn shared court papers filed by an Apple Inc. global security specialist.

In one instance, Sharma allegedly said “he knows where members of Apple’s Executive Team resides” and told one of his victims: “I don’t use ammunition but I know people who do.”

Another time, Sharma, who was reportedly described as an “aggressive” stalker, slipped past the closed gate of Cook’s property around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and tried to leave a bottle of champagne and flowers, the tweeted papers state.

About a month and a half later he trespassed on Cook’s property again and rang the doorbell, prompting someone at the home to call the police.

NBC News reported Sharma was ordered to stay away from Cook and other Apple executives, Cook’s property and Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters. The restraining order is active through March 3.

Apple declined to comment when contacted by NBC News.

