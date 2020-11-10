Antonio Sabato Jr. rips Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump voters to ‘suck it up’: 'It’s been 5 years of hell'

Antonio Sabato Jr. is speaking out against Whoopi Goldberg, who recently urged Trump voters to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The 48-year-old actor appeared on "Varney & Company" on Tuesday morning, where he discussed the outcome of the election as well as his thoughts on the "View" co-host telling Trump voters to simply "suck it up."

“I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted. Let me say this to you. When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right. Stop the count,’" Goldberg said on Monday. “She didn’t say any of that, so all of you, suck it up! Suck it up, like we sucked it up.”

Speaking to Stuart Varney, Sabato Jr. ripped Goldberg for supporting socialism while also declaring that Trump was the real winner.

"Whoopi's talking about sucking it up? You are voting for socialism? You are voting for locking people up?" Sabato Jr. said. "The American people won this election because, at the end of the day, whether you like Trump as a person or not, you know that he's counting on you and he's working for you. These people -- Biden -- hasn't done anything in 48 years."

He further suggested that Trump and his administration have been attacked by the left for five years.

"It’s been 5 years of hell," he said.

Sabato Jr., who moved from California to Florida in 2019, added: "Our president already won this election. It's just a matter of time. I want to tell all the patriots out there: Stay humble, stay kind because we're going to win this."

He went on to slam "the Pelosis, the Obamas, the Clintons" as well as the Biden family. He claimed the latter "can't function or speak," while the others have brought on "full-on communism."

Sabato Jr. also praised Trump's work during his last four years in the White House.

"We haven't had a war, our stock market is still up because of our president, not because of them," Sabato Jr. further claimed.

In July, Sabato announced plans to start a conservative movie studio, saying he feels there's a conservative hole in Hollywood that he believes his projects will fill.

“If you want to make movies about good police officers, [Hollywood] will not allow that to happen so I’m creating this so we can make movies about America and our patriotism for our flag and our country,” Sabato told FOX Business.

