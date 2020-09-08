Antonio Sabato Jr. on move from Hollywood to Florida: ‘California is unlivable’

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. called California "unlivable” as he explained why he left the state.

Sabato moved to Florida in 2019, but he told “Varney & Co.” he “should’ve moved years ago.”

“It’s just really sad what they’ve done to that beautiful, beautiful state," he said on Tuesday, "and it’s all done in Sacramento and by the far-left Democrats who are completely destroying any cities they run on the city level or federal level,” he added.

The former "General Hospital" star has claimed he was "blacklisted" from Hollywood after he spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 in support of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” Sabato explained to Variety in March. “I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger – that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am."

"I was blacklisted," he went on to say. "All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids."

On Tuesday, Sabato echoed those statements to Fox Business, saying he moved to Florida because he was offered a job in construction by a company owned by his good friend.

“They are the only ones that stood up for me and gave me a good job where Hollywood just backed away and blacklisted me so I moved for my family, for my children,” he told Fox Business on Tuesday.

Sabato, who recently released the book “Sabato: The Untold Story.” said his life in Florida is drastically different.

He told Fox Business that in his book he talks about his experience being in the movie industry for more than three decades and how “all of a sudden” because his “political views are different than these crazies in the liberal world in California,” he was blacklisted.

“I was not afraid to talk about it and that should never be happening in this country and it did happen and it’s happening now,” Sabato said on Tuesday.

“The future is going to be a tough one but we’re going to make it through.”

In July, Sabato announced plans to start a conservative movie studio saying he feels there's a conservative hole in Hollywood that he believes his projects will fill.

“If you want to make movies about good police officers, they [Hollywood] will not allow that to happen so I’m creating this so we can make movies about America and our patriotism for our flag and our country,” Sabato told Fox Business.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.