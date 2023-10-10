Anonymous donor buys 250 plane tickets for Israel-bound IDF reservists at JFK airport: Report

An anonymous man reportedly purchased plane tickets for 250 Israeli Defense Force reservists at New York's JFK Airport on Monday.

Avi Meyer, the Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post, shared the heartwarming story on X, saying that the benevolent donor wished to remain anonymous.

"I just read an account by an El Al crew member," Meyer wrote in a X post. "An Orthodox Jewish man who preferred to remain anonymous stood quietly near the El Al counter at New York's JFK Airport yesterday."

In total, the man bought 250 Israel-bound tickets, according to an El Al crew member, Meyer said.

El Al did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Monday, Israel's chief military spokesperson said that they have called up 300,000 military reservists to respond to a Hamas-led terror attack and invasion from the Gaza Strip.

The draft includes those who were previously enlisted and retired but are still under the age of 40. It has been reported that some Israeli-Americans living in the U.S. have received draft orders and have been instructed to return to Israel.

The draft is the largest-ever for Israel, as the Israeli military has re-established control of areas previously captured by Hamas terrorists and is "going on the offensive" in Gaza, chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS; AROUND 1,000 ISRAELIS DEAD

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale," Hagari said. "We are going on the offensive."

While most U.S airlines have suspended operations in Israel, El Al and other Israeli-based airlines have added flights to assist reservists make it to Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the airline said that no flights had been canceled and that many of the airline's planes to and from Israel were full. The company did not say how many extra flights it would run, or where from.

Reuters and Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.