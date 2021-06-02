Anheuser-Busch will give away free beer when 70% of Americans get vaccinated

Get your shots for a beer.

That’s the mission behind Anheuser-Busch’s plans to shell out free beer to Americans over the drinking age of 21 if 70% of U.S. adults have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4 in support of the White House's campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

The "Let’s Grab a Beer" initiative, as it’s called, will be the brand’s biggest giveaway in history as an effort to incentivize more Americans to get vaccinated. Americans will get to choose from free beer, seltzer, a non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B products which includes a selection of more than 100 products once 70% of the country is vaccinated, which will be determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MCDONALD'S USING COFFEE CUPS TO ENCOURAGE CUSTOMERS TO GET VACCINATED

For a chance to win free booze, participants can enter MyCooler.com/beer and the first 200,000 people to submit a photo of themselves at their "favorite place to grab a beer" will get access to a $5 pre-paid card towards a beverage of their choice.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The maker of Budweiser joins a number of brands that are giving away free products to encourage more people to get their shots. Krispy Kreme has dished out 1.5 million free doughnuts to vaccinated Americans. And McDonald's last month announced it was using its coffee cups to promote vaccination information also in partnership with the White House.

More than half of Americans (61.5%) have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.