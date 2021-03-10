Actress Amy Hargreaves on how she's helping kids with public speaking

Actress Amy Hargreaves is trying to help young kids learn better communication and public speaking skills since schooling has moved online during the ongoing pandemic.

Due to remote learning, many kids have little or no one-on-one interaction with their fellow classmates and teachers which means they're missing out on developing interpersonal skills.

Hargreaves appeared on "Varney & Co" on Wednesday and explained how she's using her experiences on-camera to help students.

"Patty Kennedy, the founder of Speak Well, [asked me] to come and help encourage kids to find their voice and to speak about my experiences and how public speaking and confidence out in public can really help in your whole life," she said.

CDC DIRECTOR SAYS NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF DISTANCE LEARNING OUTSTRIP TRANSMISSION RISK FROM IN-SCHOOL LEARNING

She said that one trick used is to play music and dance. "It really is a fun way to kind of loosen up and help us kind of let our hair down and have the kids talk to us a little more freely," the "13 Reasons Why" star added.

Hargreaves is thrilled the program is working and the kids involved are succeeding.

"I think it is working because the Speak Well program is exploding," she explained.

"We started with nine students and now in less than a year, it's grown to one hundred students just in one school in New York City," Hargreaves shared. "Now it's expanding all across the country and internationally. So I think there's a demand for this and I think it's working."

Hargreaves noted that the program's students "have been really successful."

"They've done TED talks, they've written for national journals. They presented to corporate clients like UBS and British Telecom," she shared.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hargreaves advised that listening is also a vital part of a good presentation, interview, or conversation.

"If we can listen to each other and speak from our heart, I think we'll all be moving towards a better future," she said.