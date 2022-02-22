Amsterdam Apple Store hostage situation resolved by police

Police in Amsterdam have resolved a hostage situation that took place at a local Apple Store on Tuesday.

The store is located in Leidseplein, a square at the south side of Amsterdam's central canal ring.

The Politie Eenheid Amsterdam Twitter account disclosed that an individual with a firearm was "in/near the store" and that authorities were at the scene with "many (specialist) units to get the situation under control."

Law enforcement immediately cleared the area and asked the public to stay away from the site. Police also asked that those with a view of the building "exercise restraint in publishing images or live streams."

After an hours-long standoff, police confirmed that the suspect had been stopped and that the hostage is safe.

"We managed to stop the hostage-taker by hitting him as he ran out. Violent images of that collision can be seen," police added. "We now know that the suspect had no explosives on his body and medical personnel are now taking care of him."

Amsterdam police said that "dozens of people" who were able to leave the Apple Store were being collected to give witness statements and receive "victim support." An investigation into the suspect is ongoing. Police did not disclose any information about his identity or condition.

A representative for Apple did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.