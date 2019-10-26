Expand / Collapse search
America's VetDogs commissions statue of Bush's service animal Sully

Associated Press
George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, is honored

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath on honoring the service dog who accompanied George H.W. Bush during the former president's final months.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A charity that trains service dogs for disabled veterans has commissioned a statue of the late George H.W. Bush's service dog for the 41st president's library.

America's VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

VetDogs President John Miller says the statue will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the "retrieve" task VetDogs trains its dogs to perform. It will show Sully wearing his America's VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

The yellow Labrador golden retriever assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush's death last November at age 94.