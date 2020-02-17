American Airlines passenger whose seat was punched says irate traveler 'needs to be prosecuted'

The woman behind the viral video that shows an American Airlines passenger repeatedly punching her reclined seat told FOX Business she is consulting with her attorney about whether she should sue the airline or the traveler who she says assaulted her.

Wendi Williams said she was still determining what actions to take over the drama that unfolded during her Jan. 31 American Eagle flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, from New Orleans, Louisiana. American Eagle is a regional subsidiary of American Airlines.

"I feel like it’s kind of a David and Goliath story with American Airlines because they’re this big company and I’m just a teacher," Williams told FOX Business' Dagen McDowell during an interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday, noting that the irate traveler who was sitting behind her “definitely needs to be prosecuted.”

The unidentified man, who was in the last row and was therefore unable to recline his own chair, had asked her to set it upright so he could eat, Williams said. She agreed, but reclined her chair again 10 minutes later.

“He started full-on punching my seat, to where I was falling forward, flying forward, and he continued and I was trying to get the flight attendants’ attention, they were paying no mind,” she said. “I just thought, ‘I have to deal with this on my own somehow' so I took out my phone and started videoing.”

Instead of confronting the man, a flight attendant offered him a free cocktail, according to Williams. The airline employee then told Williams she was breaking the law by filming on the airplane, she said.

The attendant handed her a "Passenger Disturbance Notice," ordering her to delete the video, and threatened to have her removed from the plane if she didn't comply, according to TMZ.

The notice threatens federal prosecution, according to a picture obtained by TMZ.

On Friday, spokespersons for American Airlines and Republic Airways, which operated the flight, told FOX Business, “the safety and comfort of our customers and team members are our top priorities, and our team is looking into the issue.”

Williams said she suffered injuries, including whiplash, as a result of the incident. She previously said she hopes the FBI will help.