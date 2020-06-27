25 best American-made clothing companies for men and women

The coronavirus pandemic has tested supply chains, and has renewed interest in making more goods withing the United States.

Businesses throughout the country have closed as a result of the economic restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, tens of millions of employees have been laid off and a number of U.S. industries, including retail and medicine, are still reliant on China and other foreign countries that supply cheap labor.

However, there are still companies making goods in the United States, and there are clothes with tags that read, "Made in the U.S.A."

Here is a list of 25 standout brands that sell U.S.-made clothing for men and women:

American Giant

American Giant sells functional clothing made in the U.S. for men and women.

AMVI Collection

AMVI sells women's leisurewear and casual clothing made in the U.S.

Appalach

Appalach sells outdoor clothing made in California for men and women.

Ball and Buck

Ball and Buck sells men's sporting and casual clothing made in the United States.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason sells men's clothing made in California.

Brook There

Brook There sells women's lingerie made with cotton grown in South Carolina and California and manufactured in Massachusetts.

Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn sells bohemian women’s apparel made in LA with a focus on dresses.

Elizabeth Suzann

Elizabeth Suzann sells sustainable women's clothing made in Tennessee.

Emerson Fry

Emerson Fry sells women's clothing made in the U.S.

Gitman Bros.

Gitman Bros. sells men's dress shirts made in Tennessee.

Flynn Skye

Flynn Skye sells women's sustainable clothing made by women in California.

Freenote Cloth

Freenote Cloth sells men's clothing and denim made in California.

Hackwith Design House

Hackwith Design House sells ethical women’s clothing made in Minnesota

Haspel

Haspel sells men's suits and dress apparel, including "the original seersucker suit," made in the United States.

Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky sells women's lingerie made in the U.S.

Imogene & Willie

Imogine & Willie sells denim and clothing made in the U.S. for men and women.

Karen Kane

Karen Kane sells sustainable women's clothing made in LA.

LC King

LC King sells men's outdoor clothing and denim made in Tennessee.

Pendleton

Pendleton sells clothing for men and women, plus its famous woolen blankets and outdoor accessories, all made in Oregon.

Ramblers Way

Ramblers Way sells sustainable wool clothing made in the U.S. for men and women.

Reformation

Reformation sells sustainable women's clothing made in LA.

Rogue Territory

Rogue Territory sells men's clothing, denim and showear made in the U.S.

Save Khaki United

Save Khaki United sells men's khaki clothing made in the U.S.

Schott NYC

Schott NYC sells motorbike-style clothing, such as leather jackets, and accessories made in New York City.

Todd Shelton

Todd Shelton sells men's casual and work clothing made in the U.S.

