American Airlines to use buses on some routes

Some American Airlines customers may be hopping on a bus instead of an airplane for their connecting flight.

Starting June 3, Landline will be transporting customers from regional airports in Allentown/Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, to the carrier’s Philadelphia hub.

Here's how the service will work:

Customers will still check in with American Airlines and through security at either the Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey or the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania.

Passengers will then board a Landline bus to the Philadelphia International Airport. Passengers will "deboard airside, enter the terminal and proceed directly to their connecting flight," according to American.

When they arrive back in Philadelphia, they'll be bussed back to their regional airports, which are roughly an hour away.

The carrier said passenger luggage will be "seamlessly" transferred between the Landline bus and American's aircraft.

Customers will also be alerted ahead of their trip. According to American, when customers book an itinerary with Landline-operated routes on its website, the bus will be listed just like any other flight.

Here is an example for a trip from Atlantic City to Cleveland with a stop in Philadelphia:

The bus is equipped to hold up to 35 customers and will offer complimentary Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment.

Landline CEO and co-founder David Sunde said the partnership with American will make travel even more efficient and affordable.

AAdvantage loyalty program members will also earn miles and Loyalty Points when traveling on Landline-operated routes, according to the carrier.