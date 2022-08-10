Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines takes delivery of first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021

Boeing shares were up in trading after the announcement

Boeing has delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May of last year. 

American Airlines said it received its first Boeing 787-8 aircraft this year and the first since April 2021. 

The aircraft was delivered from Charleston, South Carolina.

It is expected to enter commercial service in the coming weeks. 

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina, March 31, 2017.  (REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo / Reuters)

"American currently has 47 active 787 family aircraft in its fleet with an additional 42 on order. We appreciate the work done by the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing during the review process," the airline said Wednesday.

The carrier has 25 787-8 and 22 787-9 aircraft in service.

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner workers

Workers approach the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner after it's first test flight at the Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, South Carolina, March 31, 2017.  (Reuters/Randall Hill / Reuters)

The news sent shares up 4.5% and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom took to Instagram, reiterating that the airline expects to receive a total of nine 787s in 2022.

The aerospace company told Reuters it had resumed deliveries after "thorough engineering analysis, verification and rework activities to ensure all airplanes conform to Boeing’s exacting specifications and regulatory requirements." 

The outlet first reported on Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had cleared the way for the plane's delivery. 

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis on the runway during it's first flight at the Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, South Carolina, March 31, 2017.  (Reuters/Randall Hill / Reuters)

In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners. 

Boeing has around 120 787s awaiting delivery.

In January, the company disclosed a $3.5 billion charge due to 787 delivery delays and customer concessions, as well as another $1 billion in production costs stemming from production flaws and related repairs and inspections.

Reuters contributed to this report.