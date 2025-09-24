American Airlines says some flights experiencing delays due to 'technical issue'

American Airlines passengers are experiencing some flight departure delays Wednesday due to "a technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications," the airline confirmed.

"No flights have been canceled at this time, and our teams are actively troubleshooting," a spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the statement said, adding that the airline's "team is utilizing alternative procedures for closing out flights, which is resulting in some delayed departures."

The glitch has some passengers, including Fox News Channel political analyst Gianno Caldwell, taking to social media.

"What is going on with @AmericanAir," Caldwell asked on X. "They told us 2 plus hours ago about a national tech glitch. They say all planes have been grounded for the moment, and we have been on the tarmac since then."

American is not the only airline experiencing hiccups Wednesday.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, United Airlines flights were briefly grounded due to a technological issue.

The short-lived ground stop lasted an hour after the airline requested that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pause departures at U.S. and Canadian airports. It is the second time in two months United has temporarily grounded all of its mainline flights.

