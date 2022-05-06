American Airlines plane loses part of wing during flight, makes emergency landing

An American Airlines plane was forced into an emergency landing after losing part of its wing during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday night.

As American Eagle Flight 3729 neared Alabama, it began to experience moderate to severe turbulence.

After the plane landed, it was discovered there was a missing right winglet.

Despite the malfunction, there were no reports of injuries or damages, according to the FAA. A passenger, Brandon Owen, described the landing as "surprisingly smooth." He shared images of the wing's malfunction on Twitter.

The airline employees and passengers were able to board another flight and safely land in Dallas following the maintenance malfunction.

Last October, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faced scrutiny for its negligence in ensuring that American Airlines resolved maintenance issues. According to the October 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General, the FAA did not provide its inspectors with comprehensive training and tools to properly evaluate American Airlines' Safety Management System (SMS). Less than one year later, the airline faces maintenance issues one again.

FOX Business has reached out to American Airlines for comment on the incident.