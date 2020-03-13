Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines

American Airlines pilot infected with coronavirus, airline confirms

The pilot who tested positive for COVID-19 is based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

By FOXBusiness
A pilot for American Airlines tested positive for coronavirus, according to the airline.

In a statement, the company said the pilot, who was based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, has been in touch with the company’s chief medical officer.

However, American did not say when the pilot was diagnosed or if any of the crews that worked with the pilot have been tested.

An American Airlines pilot tested positive for COVID-19, the airline confirmed in a statement. (iStock)

“American’s Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots’ office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19,” American Airlines said in the statement.

“We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.”

The airline also said there was a low risk that the virus was spread to passengers.

According to Bloomberg, the American pilot is the first person at the airline to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

