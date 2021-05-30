Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines

American Airlines joins Southwest in delaying alcoholic beverage sales as passenger violence rises

American will refrain from resuming alcohol sales until at least Sept. 14

Rabbi Dr. Baruch HaLevi discusses the rise in anti-Semitism overlapping with unruly passengers: 'there is so much unchecked anger' video

Southwest flight attendant loses teeth in passenger attack

It's going to be a dry summer on American Airlines flights this summer.

The carrier will delay selling alcoholic beverages to main cabin passengers as the amount of violent incidents on board have increased, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Situations have ranged from passengers refusing to wear masks to fights with flight attendants.

American will refrain from resuming alcohol sales until at least Sept. 14, when the federal mask mandate expires, according to one crew member.

The airline was scheduled to bring alcohol sales back Tuesday.

The move by American follows the same decision made by Southwest Airlines following concerns raised by flight attendants about violence on board, after the bloody assault of a Southwest flight attendant last week on a flight landing in San Diego.

"Over the past week we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft," said Brady Byrnes, American's vice president of flight safety, in a letter to crew members that was seen by the newspaper. "Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews."

In March 2020, American dropped alcoholic beverage service and cut back service of soft drinks, juices, snacks and foods during the coronavirus pandemic to limit contact between flight attendants and passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 2,500 reports of passenger misbehavior this year.