American Airlines

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to turbulence, leaving 8 injured

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will be investigating the turbulence incident

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a local Alabama airport due to extreme turbulence, leaving eight people hospitalized due to injuries. 

American Eagle Flight 3069 was en route to Nashville from Tampa with 52 passengers on board when it expected "unexpected turbulence" and was forced to divert to Alabama, according to a statement from American Airlines. 

The plane landed "without incident" at 3:17 p.m. CT and taxied to the gate at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport after the crew declared an emergency landing. 

American Airlines airplane in the sky

An American Airlines Boeing 777 plane takes off from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. (Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Eight individuals were hospitalized shortly after due to injuries sustained, including two flight attendants and six passengers. They were transported to a local hospital for "further evaluation", according to American Airlines.

American Airlines logo on outside of building during daytime

The American Airlines logo is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) is seen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on May 13, 2020 in Queens, New York.  (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration has told Fox News Digital via a statement that the agency will be investigating the incident.  

The National Transportation Safety Board stated it was aware of initial reports and was evaluating on whether to investigate further.  