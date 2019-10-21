Expand / Collapse search
Airplanes

American Airlines flight diverted reportedly due to 'spillage of cleaning fluid'

By FOXBusiness

American Airlines Airbus A330-200 ( A330-243 ) aircraft landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK in blue sky. The airplane registration is N283AY and has 2 RR Trent 700 engines. AAL or AA is a member of Oneworld aviation allian

An American Airlines flight from London has been diverted due to a "spillage of cleaning fluid," according to a tweet Monday.

Airport Webcams tweeted that American Flight 729, which was intended for Philadelphia, was diverted to Dublin after a pilot advised about a "spillage of cleaning fluid."

Two members of the crew were temporarily unconscious and several passengers are experiencing burning eyes and itchy skin, according to the social media post.

The pilot said he was told the substance was not toxic and that it was a cleaning product used while the aircraft was at London's Heathrow Airport, according to air traffic control audio.

According to the audio, the pilot said the aircraft interior cleaner -- that includes derivatives of ammonium chloride -- is made by Callington and was left behind in one of the lavatories on the plane. After the spill, the fluid continued to seep into the carpeting the pilot said, according to the audio.

American and Callington did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. Dublin Airport did not immediately return FOX Business' calls for comment.