American Airlines agrees to buy 20 Boom Supersonic jets

American Airlines entered an agreement to purchase up to 20 of Boom Supersonic's Overture aircraft, with an option for an additional 40.

"Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers," American Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said in a statement. "We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers."

The airline has paid an undisclosed amount as a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boom must meet industry-standard operating, performance and safety requirements as well as American’s other customary conditions before delivery of any Overture aircraft.

Overture is designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 (around 1,300 mph) over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

The planes will run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel and fly more than 600 routes around the world in as little as half the time. According to Boom, an Overture flight from Miami to London would take just under five hours, while a trip from Los Angeles to Honolulu would take three hours.

Boom expects to start rolling out the Overture aircraft in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029.

The deal with American comes after United agreed to buy at least 15 Boom Supersonic Overture planes last year.

Overture’s total order book, which includes purchases and options from American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines, currently stands at 130 aircraft. In addition, Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture.

Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Safran Landing Systems, Rolls-Royce, the United States Air Force, American Express, Climeworks and AWS.